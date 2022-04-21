Advertisement

4 fun events to check out this Earth Day weekend!

By Leigh Mills
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the beautiful weather expected Saturday, it’s a perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy some events in the community!

Rob Gard of Destination Madison sat down with NBC15 Thursday to preview four events going on this weekend.

Hilldale will be hosting some special Earth Day events, the Midwest Horse Fair is set for Friday through Sunday, UW Arboretum is hosting a garden stroll and a local brewery is putting on a fundraising event to benefit Uraine.

