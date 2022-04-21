Advertisement

Badger Honor Flight returns after two-year hiatus

This flight is the 40th Badger Honor Flight since 2010.
92 veterans are flying to Washington, D.C. from Madison as part of the first Badger Honor flight in two years.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been 901 days since a Badger Honor flight traveled to Washington, D.C.

On Thursday morning, 92 veterans board a plane heading to the nation’s capital, out of the Dane County Regional Airport.

Steve Bartlett, the Communications Director for Badger Honor Flight, says due to the pandemic, some veterans have waited years for the opportunity to see the war memorials and nation’s landmarks with fellow veterans.

We have arrived at Arlington National Cemetery with enough time to watch the Changing of the Guard twice.

Posted by Badger Honor Flight! on Thursday, April 21, 2022

“Veterans have waited for this day for a long time,” said Bartlett. “It’s an opportunity for them to see how much their country really appreciates the service that they gave us.”

This flight is the 40th Badger Honor Flight since 2010.

Bartlett says for many veterans, a trip like this can bring emotional closure and make their sacrifices feel appreciated.

“All of a sudden it becomes a tunnel of people clapping hands and shaking hands and then it hits them,” he said. “They’re being accepted for what they did and and how they served their country.”

It’s a long day for the veterans and their guardians. They will fly back to the Madison area tonight.

If you’re interested in signing up a veteran in your life, you can fill out an application HERE. There are five more Badger Honor Flights scheduled for this year.

