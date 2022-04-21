Advertisement

CNN+ streaming service to shut down one month after launch

FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service...
FILE PHOTO - A logo is seen on the CNN Center in Atlanta. The decision to end the CNN+ service only one month after it was launched was made by new management after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - CNN+, the highly publicized streaming service for the news network, will be shutting down one month after it launched, CNN reported Thursday.

The shutdown is scheduled for April 30.

CNN stated the decision was made by the new management team after parent company WarnerMedia merged with Discovery to become Warner Bros. Discovery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Justin Burage
Complaint: Suspect in Madison homicide described as one of the victim’s best friends
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is seen on the field before an NFL football game...
Texas woman drops lawsuit claiming Jerry Jones is her father
File photo - Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Thursday in documents filed with U.S. securities...
Elon Musk says he’s ready to buy Twitter with $46.5 billion in financing
Actor Johnny Depp takes the stand during a hearing in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
Amber Heard’s lawyer focuses on Johnny Depp’s texts: ‘Let’s burn Amber’
The court held by an 8-1 vote Thursday that making Puerto Ricans ineligible for the...
Supreme Court upholds Puerto Ricans’ exclusion from benefits program