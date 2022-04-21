Dane County announces $10,000 grant for Earth Month

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is launching a new grant this Earth Month that seeks to help provide funding for community composting projects that help reduce the amount of food scraps and yard waste that are being sent to landfills.

All Dane County businesses, institutions, municipalities, Native American tribal governments and organizations, community groups, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for this grant.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said “When food waste can be composted instead of landfilled, valuable nutrients can be recovered and applied to Dane County gardens and farmlands to increase soil health. This grant will help pave the way for more community composting in Dane County.”

The grant will cover up to 75% of the expenses associated with the proposed projects, and they can also be eligible for assistance from the Dane County Department of Waste & Renewables team if needed.

“We plan to distribute $10,000 in grant funds this year,” said Dane County Supervisor Melissa Ratcliff, the primary sponsor of the grant. “Our goal is to help communities across Dane County manage organic waste locally instead of sending it to landfills.”

Dane County is also planning on constructing a composting facility at its proposed Sustainability Campus. The goal of this campus is to divert waste from the landfill. The purpose is to create the campus for safe public access to help educate visitors on their relationship with waste.

“Implementation of a successful food waste composting program at the Sustainability Campus will be a significant advancement in Dane County’s food waste management system,” said Waste & Renewables Director John Welch. “In fact, a composting program for food waste can be achieved with relatively small capital investment and far less risk than digestion while achieving many of the same environmental benefits.”

The construction of the compost facility is not estimated to begin until 2026. However, efforts such as the grant seek to immediately improve and support community members environmental goals.

“Community gardens, school groups, religious institutions, neighborhood associations are all encouraged to apply,” said Waste & Renewables Deputy Director Roxanne Wienkes.

To apply for and learn more about the 2022 Organics Management Grant, interested applicants can visit https://landfill.countyofdane.com/resources/compost.

