Illinois man sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery of Lake Delton store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Illinois man was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison Wednesday for armed robbery of a store in Lake Delton, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Deon Brown, 28, pleaded guilty to the charge connected to armed robbery of a retail store on Jan. 26.

Judge James Peterson, who sentenced Brown to 11 years in prison, said Brown’s use of a firearm during the robberies had a “terrorizing” effect on the victims and the robbery of Gifts of the World retail store was a “very calculated crime.” Peterson stated that Brown and his codefendant, Cortez Thurmond, has cased the store two hours before robbing it.

According to the DOJ, Brown and Thurmond robbed Alpha Red Studio on July 28, 2020 in Lake Delton. The pair then robbed Gifts of the World just a few minutes later.

The agency noted video surveillance from Gifts of the World showed both suspects taking money from the store and its customers.

Brown was carrying a gun with an extended magazine during the robbery, officials stated, and hit a customer in the back of the head with it. A different customer told officers that Brown punched her in the face before stealing her purse.

Officials added that Brown was on active state supervision in Illinois for a separate felony armed robbery conviction. Judge Peterson stated that Brown’s previous conviction and prison time did not stop him from committing the same offense.

Various agencies contributed to the charges brought upon Brown and Thurmond, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lake Delton Police Department and Racine Police Department.

Thurmond was sentenced on March 1 to eight and a half years in prison for the robbery, the DOJ noted.

