Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - The district administrator for Richland School District detailed the three reasons board members opted not to renew the contract of a teacher, whose dismissal sparked student protests and a walkout, including the specific one that led the board to consider letting him go.

The 13-page letter, which as addressed to board member Bennie Green, that was released Wednesday night outlined in depth the relevant incidents along with several other occasions in which the teacher, Mark Chambers, is accused of creating friction between himself and the board. District Administrator Jarred Burke, however, noted that the reasons were not necessary for the board’s decision and board members could have gotten rid of Chambers at any time for any reason.

“Under the teacher contract and employee handbook, the District can discipline or fire a teacher for any reason that is not illegal, meaning that, technically, the District could have terminated his employment for many of the infractions discussed in this augmentation to the records (ed., the released letter),” Burke explained.

The letter to Green explicitly states the singular reason the board decided to consider not renewing Chamber’s contract was a conversation between himself, a union representative, and Chambers’ supervisor that Chambers recorded without telling anyone else. Burke’s letter acknowledged Wisconsin law allows people to record conversations, even if the other person is not aware they are being taped, however he wrote that Chambers doing so, “show(s) a lack of integrity and trustworthiness in the workplace.”

This offense was repeated in the conclusion of Burke’s letter, where he added two other causes for not renewing Chambers’ contract. The second cause related to the distribution of a note in 2018 to students. Chambers’ message reportedly urged parents to attend a specific school board meeting and asked them to take it home. The letter did not indicate the topic of the board meeting that prompted Chambers’ actions.

The final reason cited as a cause, again in the conclusion, involved an email exchange with a business official, who was only identified as Mr. Board and appears to be Steve Board. District communication about the incident appear to be dated, August 26, 2014, however the date is handwritten and not perfectly clear.

The email incident reportedly involved an exchange that started when Chambers sent a districtwide email to which the business official, replied three days later. Chambers response was again sent to the entire district, according to Burke, who accused his former teacher of trying to embarrass the official.

“(I)t is reasonable to believe most employers—of any business or organization—would terminate the employment of someone who conducted workplace communication in this manner.”

While it was not listed as a reason, Burke accused Chambers of insubordination and defiance, as part of the decision not to renew the latter’s deal.

On Thursday, Burke told NBC15 News the years-long gap between two of the cited offenses and the decision not to renew his contract, especially given the district’s right to dismiss him whenever it wanted, Burke said it came down to affording Chambers due process.

“In doing that, we try to work together try to mediate the situation and resolve the situation and best we can,” he explained. “Especially if the teacher is somebody who does well, and I think I noted that in my documentation. We’re just at a point we had to make a decision that we don’t think we can do that.”

Records released by the district did not indicate when the recording incident took place.

The Protest

When students learned on March 23 that their history teacher would not be returning to Richland High School, they organized a walkout on the same day. They gathered outside the high school’s main entrance, raising signs, and their voices protesting the move.

“I came here to support a teacher who’s always supported me,” junior Hannah Zumach said.

Another student told NBC15 News that over 30 people had spoken out on behalf of Chambers during the board meeting that decided his fate.

The Secret Recording

“Chambers premise is legally correct, but his conclusion is reckless and wrong for the workplace,” Burke wrote about Chambers’ stance regarding his recording of a meeting with Richland Center High School Principal Jon Bosworth and a union representative. The letter agreed that, as a one-party state, Chambers is allowed by law to record a conversation without the other individuals knowing.

An employer allowing such actions, however, could set up a situation where employees could try to record a fellow co-workers or supervisor in an attempt to catch them doing something illicit or illegal. His letter included the rhetorical question, “One can only wonder how many conversations with parents or students has he secretly recorded?”

Burke compared Chambers actions to the district’s which he says told the teacher that their conversation would be taped. Because the board did not sense Chambers was remorseful about his actions, Burke argued it was likely he would do it again.

At the end of his description of events is where Burke emphasized that the recording and Chambers’ response to being confronted by it was the reason the board considered not renewing him.

The Note

Going more in depth in his letter, Burke described Chambers decision to send home with students the note asking them to attend a specific school board meeting regarding an issue that Burke did not identify as ‘serious’ and ‘legally questionable.’ He also indicated that Chambers created those messages during work hours and used a district copy machine, adding, “(d)istrict taxpayers don’t have any obligation to finance his personal or political activities.”

Chambers put some of the copies in his fellow teachers’ bins asking them to distribute them too, a letter of reprimand stated. It pointed that some of them had expressed concern to administrators about his actions.

Burke’s letter explained the district’s position that by asking his students to take home the letter he was “using children as couriers for his political messaging… effectively forcing students to support and join in his personal, private speech.” The letter described the students as a captive audience that was beholden to Chambers for their grades.

The district stated Chambers did not see a problem with his actions, which led board members to believe he would do something like that again. It called such actions potentially risky for the district in terms of legal and civil rights.

“Chambers consistently quarrels with the rules themselves whenever he gets caught violating them, including laws and Board police,” Burke wrote in a section related to an allegation that Chambers gave his key fob for the school to a friend, who was a former teacher.

Other Allegations

The letter listed several other issues flagged by the board as concerning, one of which was described by Burke as illegal, while another got him suspended.

Burke accused Chambers of reviewing the school records of students that were not in his class and, for which, he had no authorizations to see.

Burke explained that the matter came to light as administrators were investigating an event that led to a five-day suspension for Chambers. The letter did not specifically state the cause of the suspension, however in a subsequent section Burke refers to a five-day suspension for allegedly giving his key fob to a former employee of the school who did not work there. No other five-day suspension was referenced in the disciplinary records released by the school district on Thursday.

Beyond simply the act of giving his key fob to the friend, allowing him to access the building on weekends, Burke wrote that the suspension was the culmination of infractions that led up to that point.

In an aside, he indicated that the circumstances that led to the other individual’s severing of ties with the district made the decision to give that person the fob was “reckless.” Burke’s account stated that Chambers story surrounding how that person obtained the key fob shifted from it being taken without his knowledge to assertions that handing over the fob was not a big deal.

Burke noted that Chambers had claimed the suspension was retaliation for his union activities and filed a grievance. The letter stated Chambers did not accept a compromise his union arranged, and he reportedly resigned from the union. A second grievance was dismissed.

According to Burke, rebutted claims he said Chambers made that the teacher was being targeted by officials by saying the five-day suspension was actually the result of extra latitude afforded Chambers because of his quality work in the classroom.

“It’s not easy to make a decision when you know he makes connections with students and his classroom performance and what he does student facing and out in the community is good,” Burke told NBC15 News on Thursday.

However, Burke’s proceeds by explaining that Chambers consistently takes issue with rules and alleges that when Chambers believes he is right on an issue that gives him permission to break rules and directives. He added that Chambers showed no intention of changing that behavior.

“He will not follow school policies or rules,” Burke wrote. “Sooner or later, a future infraction will result in serious, perhaps even tragic consequences The administration can’t risk giving Chambers more chances because that day will come.”

A final concern Burke cited, which he admitted would not have been a cause for non-renewal in and of itself, was Chambers “sarcastic” responses in emails with the administration. He included an exchange over $12 in fees for planners during which Chambers challenged their usefulness, saying students often ditch them, and then demanded he be allowed to leave midday to get money to pay the fee, although it was not due at that time. He also mentioned a second exchange over parking in the visitor section as opposed to the staff section. Asked to move it, Chambers reportedly responded, “I’ll be sure to get my vehicle moved at my earliest (in)convenience.”

In sum, Burke wrote, the district “value(s) what Chambers brings to the classroom, the professional and legal expectations of our employees have repeatedly not been met.”

Burke told NBC15 News on Thursday that it is his hope that Chambers’ dismissal does not divide the community and that they are able to move forward from the issue, saying they all want what is best for the students.

“I think as we move forward from this the district can learn things as well as the community about what we want for our students,” he added. “Moving forward together is the only way we are going to get through (this).”

