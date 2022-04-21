Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of a man who died Wednesday of the injuries he received while working at a DeForest construction site.

The medical examiner’s office stated Thursday that Guadalupe Cervantes Vallin, 42, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The DeForest Police Department stated it responded to the site around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on the 4600 block of Bellflower Drive. Officers noted that a man was not breathing and they performed life-saving measures on him before taking him to a hospital.

Police say workers were putting a framed wall into place for a new home when a wind gust knocked the wall over, striking the victim.

The medical examiner’s office completed its investigation on Thursday and noted that additional testing is underway.

The DeForest Police Department and Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating this death. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is also involved in the investigation.

DeForest PD was assisted by Deforest Windsor Fire and EMS Department, as well as the Sun Prairie EMS Department.

