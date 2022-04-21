Advertisement

Man stabbed in the head during suspected Janesville road rage incident

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed in the head Wednesday evening during a road rage incident, the Janesville Police Department states.

Officers investigating say that the road rage incident happened on East Racine Street near South Main Street.

The victim was driving on East Racine Street when the suspect vehicle pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and blocked his lane of traffic, police continued.

Authorities say the suspect then got out of his vehicle and stabbed the man in the head with a knife. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was able to call the Rock Co. dispatch center.

Janesville police and fire officials who responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of South Franklin Street said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officers were able to locate the suspect later and take him into custody.

The 28-year-old Janesville man is accused of first-degree reckless endangering safety- while armed, substantial battery- while armed and disorderly conduct- while armed. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Janesville PD noted that the victim and suspect did not know each other before the incident.

The agency is still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Justin Burage
Complaint: Suspect in Madison homicide described as one of the victim’s best friends
Neighbor intervenes during assault
Madison woman intervenes to stop sexual assault of neighbor

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Mount Horeb
COVID-19 deaths hit 1 per day on average
One parent not looking forward to asynchronous learning
Asynchronous learning starts Monday for MMSD students
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal