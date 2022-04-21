Man stabbed in the head during suspected Janesville road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was stabbed in the head Wednesday evening during a road rage incident, the Janesville Police Department states.

Officers investigating say that the road rage incident happened on East Racine Street near South Main Street.

The victim was driving on East Racine Street when the suspect vehicle pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle and blocked his lane of traffic, police continued.

Authorities say the suspect then got out of his vehicle and stabbed the man in the head with a knife. The suspect fled the scene and the victim was able to call the Rock Co. dispatch center.

Janesville police and fire officials who responded to the scene around 7 p.m. on the 100 block of South Franklin Street said the victim received non-life-threatening injuries. The person was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officers were able to locate the suspect later and take him into custody.

The 28-year-old Janesville man is accused of first-degree reckless endangering safety- while armed, substantial battery- while armed and disorderly conduct- while armed. He also faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to deliver THC.

Janesville PD noted that the victim and suspect did not know each other before the incident.

The agency is still investigating.

