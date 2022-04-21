Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Mild Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will move off to the northeast of here today. This low brought wind and rain to the area yesterday. High pressure is now building in from the west. It will bring lots of sun for today. Temperatures will be milder as well with highs expected in the middle 60s. It will still be fairly breezy with winds out of the west at 10-15 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Milder temperatures over the next several days before turning cooler early next week. (wmtv)

Low pressure will then make its way toward us from the west and bring a the likelihood of more rain for Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be topping off in the middle 50s before a dramatic warmup for the upcoming weekend. Very mild temperatures are expected with highs in the upper 70s Saturday. There is another chance of rain on Sunday.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 65. Wind: W 10-15 G 30.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Low: 40. Wind: NW 5-10.

Friday: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, wind and warm. High: 78.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.