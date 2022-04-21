A mother and daughter in Middleton search for a ring’s owner

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A mother/daughter duo is searching for the owner of a golden ring found in Middleton, near the Costco gas pumps.

“I saw a gleam, but I’m always looking on the ground for pennies; I get teased about that, and found the ring,” said Eileen O’Shea.

O’Shea found the ring while walking to take a break from work on Friday. She spotted the ring near the Costco gas pumps. Upon further inspection, she noticed engravings in the band that led her to believe it is a wedding ring.

“And when I saw the engraving on the inside, and it’s three initials to three initials with the year, I’m like, ‘oh my gosh,’” said O’Shea.

She created a post on Facebook to try and find the owner. Her daughter, Maggie Dresen, saw the post and created one as well.

“I know I’d be pretty devastated if I lost my wedding ring, and I can’t imagine after 50 years of marriage losing my ring,” said Dresen.

Dresen says part of the date on the ring reads January 1970. It’s a search the Middleton Police Department is now in on, too, posting about it on their social media. When asked why go to these lengths to find the owner, Dresen says it’s simply what a good neighbor would do.

“My parents taught me to treat others the way you want to be treated, and I would hope that other people would do that if they found something that seems to be so precious,” said Dresen.

If you’re missing a ring like this, please call or text the Middleton Police Department at 608-824-7300 or reach out to Dresen on Facebook.

To claim the ring, you must identify the second set of initials and the date inscribed on the ring.

