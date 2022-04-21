Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Mount Horeb

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire at a building in Mount Horeb, a Dane County dispatcher confirms Thursday afternoon.

Officials stated that calls started coming in around 4:55 p.m. about a large fire along Highway S and Town Hall Road. Dispatch said it was not a home, but appears to be either a barn or machine shed.

Dispatch stated that this intersection and a portion of Ridgeview Road are currently closed while crews work at the scene.

Mount Horeb Fire Department is the primary agency responding and it is being assisted by eight other fire departments currently, including Barneveld, Middleton and New Glarus. FitchRona EMS is also at the scene.

Dane County officials did not have information on if there were any reports of injuries

