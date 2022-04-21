Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Mount Horeb

Large fire near Mount Horeb
Large fire near Mount Horeb(Colton Molesky/NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple agencies are responding to a large fire at a building in Mount Horeb, a Dane County dispatcher confirms Thursday afternoon.

Officials stated that calls started coming in around 4:55 p.m. about a large fire along Highway S and Town Hall Road. Dispatch said it was not a home, but appears to be either a barn or machine shed.

Dispatch stated that this intersection and a portion of Ridgeview Road are currently closed while crews work at the scene.

Mount Horeb Fire Department is the primary agency responding and it is being assisted by eight other fire departments currently, including Barneveld, Middleton and New Glarus. FitchRona EMS is also at the scene.

Dane County officials did not have information on if there were any reports of injuries

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Justin Burage
Complaint: Suspect in Madison homicide described as one of the victim’s best friends
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
Local cities split as more Wisconsin communities embrace “No Mow May”

Latest News

One parent not looking forward to asynchronous learning
Additional asynchronous learning starts Monday for MMSD students
MMSD students begin extra asynchronous learning Monday
MMSD students begin extra asynchronous learning Monday
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal