One missing, one rescued after canoe capsizes on Dodge Co. lake

(KWCH 12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOX LAKE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have rescued one person and are searching for another after a canoe capsized Thursday afternoon in Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office stated that it received a call around 12:30 p.m. that a canoe had upended near the north shore of Fox Lake. Two people, who were in the water, were yelling for help.

When deputies arrived, they said one person was above water but they did not see the other person. Officials rescued a Fox Lake woman and took her to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office is still searching for the second victim, who they believe is a man from rural Fox Lake.

Deputies report that lake conditions are not suitable for canoeing or kayaking Thursday due to high winds.

The boat launch on Blackhawk Trail in the Town of Fox Lake is currently restricted to the public as officials use it as a command post and staging area.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is working with several agencies at the scene, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Wardens, Fox Lake Police Department and Fox Lake Fire Department and EMS.

Deputies added that neither person in the canoe was wearing a personal floatation device.

