Police arrest suspect accused in pair of downtown Madison armed robberies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man suspected of two armed robberies that occurred last week in downtown Madison was taken into custody, police report Thursday.

The first robbery happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday at a McDonald’s restaurant on the 1100 block of Regent Street.

In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said the man had a gun and demanded that employees give him the money in the cash register. The suspect then fled the scene.

A second armed robbery was reported later that night around 8:50 p.m. at a Walgreens store on East Campus Mall. MPD stated the suspect again showed a gun in the waistband of his pants and demanded the store clerk “give him all of the money.” He fled the scene before police arrived.

No one was injured in either robbery. The report did not indicate how much money the suspect had allegedly stolen.

Detectives say they were able to identify the suspect and police later took him into custody on Tuesday afternoon.

The 42-year-old Madison man faces two charges of armed robbery and a felony bail jumping charge.

The robberies prompted two separate alerts from UW-Madison PD Friday night.

