Rainy Friday; Nearing 80° by Saturday!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Yes, you read that correctly! Near-80°F high temperatures are possible Saturday - with gusty winds of course. Showers/storms arrive Friday and another chance pops up early Sunday, too!

After a beautiful day of sunshine & 60s, more clouds roll in tonight with lows dipping to around 40°F. NW winds continue and shift out of the East as a warm front nears the region. Scattered showers are likely along this front - which move into SW Wisconsin just in time for the morning drive. Shower chances continue throughout the day - with storms possible by afternoon. The best rain chances will be focused along the State Line and in SW Wisconsin. Thunder, lightning & hail is possible in the strongest storms that crop up.

Rainfall amounts may near an inch at the State Line. Rainfall amounts will need close monitoring as flooding is a possibility in heavier showers. This potential is higher across northern Illinois.

Rain showers exit the area late Friday night as a warm nose of air surges into the region. Gusty SW winds develop into Saturday - driving highs close to 80°. More sunshine will lead to warmer temperatures while stubborn cloud cover will keep those numbers lower. Either way, expect a warmer Saturday.

Meanwhile, a strong cold front will fly across the Plains Saturday evening. Showers and thunderstorms will move along that frontal boundary. While there is a limited severe threat with those storms, the best opportunity for strong storms remains farther West of Wisconsin. Storms will be weakening upon entry into the Badger State. Gusty winds continue on Sunday - with cooler air filtering into the Midwest. Highs go from the 60s to the upper 40s by Monday.

Several days of sunshine are likely next week - with highs near 50°F.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.