Slow-no-wake restriction lifted on portion of Rock River

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are lifting a slow-no-wake restriction on a portion of the Rock River Wednesday after reporting that water levels have retreated.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office will remove the signs indicating the boating restrictions along the Rock River at all public access points from the Indianford Dam and Dallman’s Landing on Lake Koshkonong.

The agency cited data from the US Geological Survey Gauge, which indicate the water level for Lake Koshkonong is at 7.98 feet. If water levels are at 8 feet or less on Lake Koshkonong, the restriction can be lifted.

The restriction remains in effect for a portion of the river from the W B R Townline Road Bridge to Indianford Dam, as water levels in Afton are currently at 6.92 feet. This is above the 6.5-foot requirement.

