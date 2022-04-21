Advertisement

Wisconsin marijuana users say proposed legalization bill is a start

Wisconsinites still drive to Illinois to purchase marijuana products
It is legal to buy products made from the drug in Illinois, but it is illegal to drive products across the border and use them in Wisconsin.
By Marcus Aarsvold
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With supporters of medical marijuana making their case for it to be legalized in the state on Wednesday, Wisconsin marijuana users are also hoping for the change.

Twenty-one-year-old Noah drives over an hour from Madison to SunnySide dispensary in South Beloit, Illinois. He says he purchases marijuana to self-medicate for anxiety and uses it recreationally.

”A lot of times with my anxiety it just feels like things are racing all over the places all the time,” Noah said. “Smoking it helps me feel like, ‘Hey this is what I actually want to do [and it] give[s] myself direction.”

It is legal to buy products made from the drug in Illinois, but it is illegal to drive products across the border and use them in Wisconsin.

Noah said it’s worth the risk and several other people from Wisconsin waiting outside SunnySide agreed, but did not want to speak on camera.

”I know how it’s helped me medicinally,” Noah said. “I’m just thinking about how many more actual hundreds of thousands of Americans this could help.”

He hopes lawmakers change the bill and decriminalize recreational and medicinal use. Noah also said charges against people prior to any law change should be dropped.

Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin argued for it Wednesday at a public hearing on a Republican bill that’s getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature, the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state’s pot laws.

The bill only got a hearing after the Legislature had adjourned for the year, meaning the soonest the idea could be acted on is next year.

The hearing was scheduled on April 20, also known as “420 Day,” an annual day of celebration of marijuana. Bill sponsor Sen. Mary Felzkowski, a Republican from Tomahawk, said that was a coincidence and she picked Wednesday for the hearing because it was when most people were available.

