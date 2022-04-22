$2.5 million grant will cover room and board costs for Medicaid recipients at opioid use treatment centers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Around $2.5 million in grants from the Department of Health Services will help Wisconsinites with an opioid use disorder have fewer barriers when it comes to receiving treatments.

The agency announced Thursday that 1,100 Wisconsinites who use Medicaid will benefit from the grants issued to counties and tribes to cover room and board costs at treatment facilities.

Reimbursements for this are currently banned due to federal law and DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake noted a lack of funds to cover these costs is the main reason Medicaid members do not enroll in this type of treatment.

“Currently, some counties and tribes cover these costs, but not all are able to do so, which results in uneven and inequitable access to residential treatment services,” Timberlake said. “The flexibilities offered by opioid settlement funds allow us to remove a significant barrier to this critical benefit designed to help Medicaid members move forward in their recovery journey.”

The grants are funded through a settlement with McKinsey & Company, a consulting firm that worked with manufacturers of opioids. The funding for room and board was included in Gov. Tony Evers’ biennial budget.

Fifty-four counties and four tribes will receive the funds. A full list of the recipients is available online.

