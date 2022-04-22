Baraboo wildlife center enacts safeguards to protect rare cranes from bird flu

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Baraboo wildlife center exhibit featuring cranes is set to open for the season next month, with measures being taken to protect endangered animals from the bird flu.

The International Crane Foundation’s Cranes of the World exhibit opens on May 1 and the nonprofit explained that the four rare crane species live in open-air enclosures. These exhibits do not have netting to act as a ceiling to prevent waterfowl from flying in, which could be prone to carrying and transmitting viruses to other birds.

The foundation care staff are taking measures to deter waterfowl from getting into those exhibits and are moving the rare cranes back into their winter enclosures, explained Director of Conservation Medicine Dr. Barry Hartup.

“Because we are seeing Avian Influenza in a broad diversity of affected species in Wisconsin, we’ve decided it’s best to move the Sandhill, Wattled, Siberian and Whooping Cranes back into their covered winter yards, as a preventive measure against virus transmission from visiting waterfowl,” Dr. Hartup said.

Dr. Hartup said this safeguard removes nearly all chances of exposure to the virus.

Once the threat of avian influenza has passed, staff will move the cranes back into the exhibit enclosures.

Cranes of the World will still be open and visitors can take either a guided tour or explore on their own to see cranes from around the globe. Guided tours are available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. It will be open through Oct. 31.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.