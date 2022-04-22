Black bear spotted outside New Lisbon school building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a bear was spotted roaming around near the New Lisbon school building, police are warning the public to stay vigilant.

The New Lisbon Police Department Chief Kyle Walker posted on Facebook that a black bear was spotted Wednesday night on school surveillance footage near South Forest Street and School Street.

Walker said the department has reached out to its local Department of Natural Resources wardens to let them know about the sighting and noted that proactive steps have already been discussed.

If residents do see a bear, they should stop what they’re doing and evaluate the situation. The police department said to speak calmly, back away slowly and walk away in the direction you came. Residents should keep their eye on the bear to see if it reacts and then let law enforcement know about the bear when it is safe to do so.

Walker also advised the following to do in advance:

Never intentionally feed or approach bears

Secure all food, garbage and recycling left outside

Remove bird feeders when bears are active

Never leave pet food outside

Clean and store outdoor grills

Alert neighbors to any observed bear activity

