Bucks’ Middleton out at least 2 weeks with knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks announced Thursday night that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI earlier that day and that they would offer their next status update on him in “approximately two weeks.”

That likely knocks him out at least for the rest of the Bucks-Bulls series.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the Bucks’ 114-110 loss Wednesday that Middleton had a sprained medial collateral ligament.

