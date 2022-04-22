Advertisement

Bucks’ Middleton out at least 2 weeks with knee injury

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the first half of Game 2 of their first round NBA playoff basketball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Milwaukee.(Morry Gash | AP Photo/Morry Gash)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to miss at least two weeks after injuring his left knee Wednesday night in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks announced Thursday night that the three-time All-Star had undergone an MRI earlier that day and that they would offer their next status update on him in “approximately two weeks.”

That likely knocks him out at least for the rest of the Bucks-Bulls series.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said after the Bucks’ 114-110 loss Wednesday that Middleton had a sprained medial collateral ligament.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Justin Burage
Complaint: Suspect in Madison homicide described as one of the victim’s best friends
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
Local cities split as more Wisconsin communities embrace “No Mow May”

Latest News

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Burnes earns 1st win of season as Brewers beat Pirates 5-2
Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Former Badger DB and UW graduate assistant Ben Strickland coaching during a practice at Camp...
De Pere hires former Badgers’ DB Strickland as head football coach
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich hits a grand slam during the fourth inning of a baseball...
Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates