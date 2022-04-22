Advertisement

Edgewood High School names next president

Kevin Rea
Kevin Rea(Edgewood High School)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood High School named its next president Thursday. Kevin Rea, a Catholic school administrator from Rhode Island, will lead the school.

“I feel deeply honored and thrilled that I will be joining the Edgewood High School community as President at such an exciting time in its history,” Rea said. “I loved every moment of the interview process and my visit to Edgewood.”

Rea has also previously worked as president of Wyoming Seminary School from 2015-2021 and was assistant head of school at Hackley School in New York. Edgewood noted Rea also served in education and administrative roles in the United Kingdom.

Rea will be taking over for Mike Elliott, who announced he would be retiring last year after nine years of service.

“Together, we have addressed many challenges and celebrated many milestones and I’m so proud of where Edgewood is headed,” Elliott said. “I’m confident Kevin, in partnership with the entire Edgewood community, including our generous donors and alumni, will continue the beloved Edgewood tradition and make the Edgewood experience even better. Go Crusaders!”

Rea will start on July 1.

