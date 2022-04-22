Gov. Evers announces creation of Office of Environmental Justice

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers celebrated Earth Day Friday by announcing the creation of the Office of Environmental Justice, which is aimed to allow state agencies to collaborate on environmental policies and strategies.

Evers cited a 2021 report from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that found climate change impacts fall disproportionately on under-resourced communities that cannot always prepare for the adverse effects.

He explained during a signing of an executive order that the office will work to prevent disparate outcomes among communities that work with farmers, communities of color, rural communities and others.

“Too many Wisconsinites have felt the effects of climate change firsthand—rural communities have had roads or bridges washed out, farmers have lost crops or livestock due to extreme weather, small business owners who’ve seen their businesses destroyed by floods, or the disparate health impacts we see due to polluted air and water,” Evers said. “The Office of Environmental Justice will play a critical role by helping promote policies and strategies to enhance climate resilience, ensuring our communities and families can prepare for and recover from the effects of climate change, and getting resources and support to folks who need our help the most.”

The agency will work together with the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

