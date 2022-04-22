Advertisement

Historic Wisconsin park management returned to state

Management of a Wisconsin park listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been returned to the state in hopes of better preserving more than two dozen Native American effigy mounds
(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMINGTON, Wis. (AP) — Management of a Wisconsin park listed on the National Register of Historic Places has been returned to the state in hopes of better preserving more than two dozen Native American effigy mounds.

The 22-acre Lizard Mound Park in Washington County was first designated as a state park in 1950. The property and its 28 effigy mounds has been owned and managed by the county since 1980, but now has been transferred back to the state's care.

Lizard Mound in Farmington has one of the largest and most intact effigy mound groups in the country, Wisconsin Public Radio reported.

Kettle Moraine State Forest-Northern Unit superintendent Samantha Lindquist will oversee Lizard Mound and says it won’t be run like a typical state park.

“It’s not going to be managed as, say, a recreation facility,” she said. “There’s going to be a few picnic tables, but it’s not going to become overly developed. There’s not going to be all these special uses of the site. The site is an ancestral burial ground. It has cultural and historical significance. So it’s going to be preserved in that way.”

As a burial ground, the Lizard Mound area is considered sacred by Native people. The Ho-Chunk are one of several tribal nations working with the Department of Natural Resources on plans to properly manage the park and preserve the mounds.

The Ho-Chunk consider the mound builders to be among their ancestors. While conical and linear mounds can be found throughout the Midwest, effigy mounds are unique to southern Wisconsin — the ancestral homeland of the Ho-Chunk people.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
Local cities split as more Wisconsin communities embrace “No Mow May”
New Wisconsin stats offer clearer view of COVID-19 increase
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Teen charged in Racine fatal shooting to stay in adult court
Dane County Democratic Party chairwoman running for SOS
State Rep. Adam Jarchow, R-Balsam Lake, speaks at a news conference Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in...
AG hopeful Jarchow proposes law enforcement plan
Marijuana display cases are stocked in downtown Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, (D), toured the Bellin Psychiatric Center in Green Bay.
Kaul’s clergy abuse generates 200 reports in 1 year