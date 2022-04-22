Advertisement

Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained knee

Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives if traffic during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives if traffic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Milwaukee . (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton hopes two weeks is all he needs to recover from his sprained left knee and get back to helping his team repeat as NBA champion.

The three-time All-Star is eyeing a return in the Eastern Conference semifinals, assuming the Bucks gets past the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs.

Middleton says he hopes to be ready or “close to getting back” in about two weeks.

Middleton headed to the locker room with 6:49 remaining in Game 2 on Wednesday. His left leg gave out when he tried to plant on a spin move. The Bulls went on to win 114-110 behind DeMar DeRozan’s 41 points.

