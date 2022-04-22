Advertisement

MPD: Stolen surveillance camera captured suspect robbing construction site

Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a man Friday accused of stealing equipment from a Madison construction company, including a surveillance camera that captured the crime.

The Madison Police Department stated that a new construction site on the 1800 block of Aberg Avenue was burglarized on April 9.

Officers with the Burglary Crime Unit are searching for Shane Manchester, who they say is seen on video surveillance footage stealing items and the video camera itself. The camera continued filming Manchester as he ran away from the scene and committed other crimes, police allege.

The man allegedly stole tools, equipment and other items.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

Shane W Manchester
Shane W Manchester(Madison Police Department)

