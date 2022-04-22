Officials still searching for missing man on Dodge Co. lake

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weather conditions have postponed the search for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon after a canoe capsized on a Dodge County lake, officials stated.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that it is still looking for the man on Fox Lake, but a full-scale search is not possible due to inclement weather.

For the safety of divers, officials noted full-search operations will resume as soon as it is deemed safe.

Multiple agencies and dive teams searched the Fox Lake until sunset Thursday evening.

A woman who was rescued after the canoe was upended was released from the hospital Thursday night, as well.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources all assisted in the search.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.