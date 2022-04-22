Advertisement

Officials still searching for missing man on Dodge Co. lake

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Weather conditions have postponed the search for a man who went missing Thursday afternoon after a canoe capsized on a Dodge County lake, officials stated.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that it is still looking for the man on Fox Lake, but a full-scale search is not possible due to inclement weather.

For the safety of divers, officials noted full-search operations will resume as soon as it is deemed safe.

Multiple agencies and dive teams searched the Fox Lake until sunset Thursday evening.

A woman who was rescued after the canoe was upended was released from the hospital Thursday night, as well.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Beaver Dam Fire Department Dive Team, Campbellsport Fire Department Dive Team, Fox Lake Fire Department, Waupun Fire Department, Campbellsport Fire Department, Hustisford Fire Department, and the Department of Natural Resources all assisted in the search.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
Local cities split as more Wisconsin communities embrace “No Mow May”
New Wisconsin stats offer clearer view of COVID-19 increase
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Electrocution Graphic
Two electrocuted in Marathon County while making art
Historic Wisconsin park management returned to state
Health officials urge COVID-19 boosters as Dane Co. community transmission level rises
Starlink speeding over Deforest April 21, 22 8:50 PM
Starlink satellites soar over Wisconsin sky