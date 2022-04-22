Advertisement

PHOTOS: Starlink satellites soar over Wisconsin sky

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Between the Lyrid Meteor Show and a string of Starlink satellites passing through, there was a lot to observe in the sky Thursday night.

Fifty-three Starlink satellites were sent out Thursday afternoon for a low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

According to SpaceX, this was the twelfth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.

NBC15 viewers submitted pictures from where they could see the satellites, including Janesville, Platteville and DeForest.

🛰IN THE SKY -- A lot of talk about the Starlink satellites over Wisconsin tonight! This photo comes to us from Randy in Green County!

Posted by Meteorologist Brendan Johnson on Thursday, April 21, 2022

