PHOTOS: Starlink satellites soar over Wisconsin sky
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Between the Lyrid Meteor Show and a string of Starlink satellites passing through, there was a lot to observe in the sky Thursday night.
Fifty-three Starlink satellites were sent out Thursday afternoon for a low-Earth orbit from the Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
According to SpaceX, this was the twelfth flight for the Falcon 9 first stage booster.
NBC15 viewers submitted pictures from where they could see the satellites, including Janesville, Platteville and DeForest.
