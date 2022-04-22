Advertisement

Police: 80-year-old homeowner released after shooting, killing intruder

Police said an 80-year-old man shot a 31-year-old after the intruder entered his home.
By Brianna Owczarzak and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - An 80-year-old homeowner was released from police custody after investigators said he shot and killed an intruder.

Flint Township police tell WNEM a 31-year-old man broke into a home Thursday night and was confronted by the homeowner.

The 80-year-old fired his weapon, striking and killing the intruder, police said.

The homeowner was released as police continue investigating the case.

