Sabor announces secretary of state campaign

(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Democratic Party of Dane County’s chairwoman is officially running for secretary of state.

Alexia Sabor announced Friday that she will run against incumbent Doug La Follette in a Democratic primary on Aug. 9.

Sabor said in a statement that she wants to protect fair elections.

The four Republicans vying for the post have said they want to shift oversight of elections from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state’s office.

Sabor has worked as a project manager at website developer Earthling Interactive in Madison for 15 years.

She holds a doctorate in forest ecology and management. La Follette has held the secretary of state office since 1982.

