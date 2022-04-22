UW Health at the American Center is now UW Health East Madison Hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW Health at the American Center announced an official name change Thursday, to UW Health East Madison Hospital.

Ryann DeGraff, chief operating officer at the hospital, explained that the name better reflects what it offers to the patients and community. This includes surgical and emergency care.

“Since this facility opened in 2015, it has grown to be a vital resource to our patients, offering everything from meditation practice to knee replacement to parathyroid surgery,” DeGraff said. “I’m glad we’ve taken this meaningful step to ensure our name aligns with what patients have come to expect from us here at UW Health East Madison Hospital.”

Patients received information about the name change to their MyChart account and through letters in mid-March. The name was also changed on signs on April 12.

