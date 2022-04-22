UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on Wednesday, April 13.

Sarah was a cross country, as well as a track and field, athlete, and was originally from Oak Park, California.

The junior was Academic All-Big Ten in cross country in 2020 and 2021, as well as Academic All-Big Ten track in 2021.

In the 2022 indoor track season, Sarah finished first in the 3000 meters with a time of 9:43.98 and completed a personal best in the mile with a time of 4:56.57 at the Larry Wieczorek Invite, this past January.

In a website set up by Sarah’s family, they said that Sarah took her own life.

“Balancing athletics, academics and the demands of every day life overwhelmed her in a single, desperate moment,” the family stated. “Like you, we are shocked and grief stricken while holding on tightly to all that Sarah was.”

Sarah was from California and graduated from Oak Park High School in 2019. There are services set up for Sarah both in Madison and California. On Sunday, April 24, a service will be held on campus at UW Madison at Memorial Union from 5-8 p.m.

“We welcome all friends and family to gather with us in Madison and California. Both of these services will celebrate Sarah’s incredible life as we share special memories together.”

On their website, the Shulze family said they will soon announce a foundation that will be established to support the causes most important to Sarah.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text HELLO to 741741.

