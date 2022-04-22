Warm & Humid: Near 80° for Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Although Friday has turned out rainy & dreary, Saturday brings an almost summer-like feel to southern Wisconsin. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms is likely late Saturday night into Sunday.

First & foremost - Friday’s rain showers are still ongoing as of the mid-afternoon. Most of the rainfall has been concentrated South & West of Madison. Radar-estimated rainfall totals have topped 2″+ in portions of Grant, Iowa, & Lafayette counties. As the rain comes to an end this evening, southerly winds will pick up along and behind a warm front.

Temperatures will hover in the 50s Saturday morning. Highs are likely to top 80°F in a few places.

Meantime, a strong low-pressure system will head NE into Ontario. A cold front will sweep across the upper Midwest Saturday afternoon. A line of showers and storms develops along and ahead of this frontal boundary. Showers and storms arrive into Western Wisconsin late Saturday & early Sunday morning. These storms will be weakening as they approach -- meaning that the severe threat is limited.

Although highs will remain in the mid 60s on Sunday, cooler air filters in next week. Highs will remain in the upper 40s and lower 50s through next Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.