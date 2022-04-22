Advertisement

A Windy and Warm Weekend Forecast

By Charlie Shortino
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure is developing over the central Rockies and this low will dominate the weather around here through the weekend. The warm front associated with this low will bring rain and thunderstorms to the region today as it approaches from the south. Highs today will only reach the lower 50s but behind the front, tomorrow’s highs will reach the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

Windy and mild conditions are expected through the weekend.
Windy and mild conditions are expected through the weekend.(wmtv)

The cold front associated with the low pressure system will move through early Sunday. Rain will be likely with its passage and temperatures will be cooler behind the front. As drier air begins to fill in through the midday and afternoon hours on Sunday, skies will again become mostly sunny. Highs Sunday will be a little cooler with readings expected in the middle 60s. Wind will be strong through the weekend with gusts today and Sunday around 30 mph and on Saturday near 40 mph.

Today: Cloudy and breezy with rain likely. High: 54. Wind: E 10-15 G 30.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Temperatures rising into the lower 60s. Wind: SE 10-15 G 25.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, windy and warm. High: 79.

Sunday: Morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny. High: 66.

