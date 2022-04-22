Wisconsin reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday marked the third day in a row that Wisconsin reported more than 1,000 new cases in a day, according to new data from the state Department of Health Services.

Health officials confirmed 1,254 new cases Friday, which is the fewest number of cases reported of the three days.

The seven-day rolling average rose again, hitting 895. The rolling average has continued to increase steadily over the past four days.

There have been 1,407,475 total COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

Deaths related to COVID-19 remain low Friday, with one new death reported. The seven-day rolling average for new deaths sits at one, as well.

DHS notes 12,872 Wisconsinites have died of COVID-19 or complications of the virus.

As Dane County moved into medium levels of COVID-19 community levels Friday, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only two other counties are in its company. Both Barron County and Rusk County indicate medium levels while all other Wisconsin counties show low levels of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.