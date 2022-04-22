Advertisement

Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.

Badger Honor Flight celebrated in the nation’s capital after a long journey.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wisconsin veterans traveled to Washington, D.C. Thursday as part of the Badger Honor Flight.

The veterans said they experienced a mix of emotions as they visited several monuments built to honor them and the servicemen and women who never made it home.

Standing at the World War II Memorial, these veterans were saluted and remembered for their courage, strength, and bravery.

Honor flights were paused for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Badger Honor Flight has made 40 trips to Washington D.C., since 2010.

“It’s a lot of work to get it together but boy is it worth it. You’ve seen their faces while they’re walking around here. They’re having the time of their life,” said Steve Bartlett, Communication Director for the Badger Honor Flight.

Vietnam Veteran John Looze earned the distinct honor of being the 35-hundredth veteran to make the trip.

“My VIP status caught me by surprise this morning,” he said as he told the Washington News Bureau he was surprised by the honor. He was given a hate to recognize the milestone that he said he will cherish for the rest of his life.

This is one of three Badger Honor Flights that will be taking place this year. The next flight on May 14th will be exclusively for the women who have served in the military.

The third flight is scheduled to touch down in D.C. on June 4th.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
Monroe PD: Mother suffers life-threatening injuries when son attacks her
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Justin Burage
Complaint: Suspect in Madison homicide described as one of the victim’s best friends
Jane Witmer pulls the electric cord for her mower along behind her as she mows her lawn...
Local cities split as more Wisconsin communities embrace “No Mow May”

Latest News

The Badger Honor Flight marked its 40th trip.
Wisconsin veterans honored in D.C.
One parent not looking forward to asynchronous learning
Additional asynchronous learning starts Monday for MMSD students
MMSD students begin extra asynchronous learning Monday
MMSD students begin extra asynchronous learning Monday
Large fire near Mount Horeb
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in Mount Horeb
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal