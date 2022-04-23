Advertisement

2 ½ year-old Madison girl’s UW Marching Band wish comes true

Ila wonders if her stuffed toy Bucky would fit in the sousaphone’s bell of Josh Richlen, drum...
Ila wonders if her stuffed toy Bucky would fit in the sousaphone’s bell of Josh Richlen, drum major and tuba player.(University of Wisconsin-Madison)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ila Hellgren is a 2 ½ year-old-girl whose wish came true after she got to see the UW Varsity Band’s spring concert rehearsal on Thursday, thanks to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.

Hellgren is a liver transplant recipient who enjoyed morning bike rides with her father while she was undergoing medical treatments. During their rides, they would stop to watch the UW Marching Band practice.

Her parents said the little girl enjoyed the music so much, she would march along and try to play with them.

After Make-A-Wish Wisconsin heard about her story, they contacted Corey Pompey, the UW Marching Band director. The duo worked together to surprise Hellgren by giving her an up-close sneak peek at the marching band’s rehearsal at the Kohl Center, UW Madison said.

The surprise was part of the “Make-A-Wish boost” program, which offers children a small surprise while the await their official wish. For Hellgren, that wish is a pontoon boat.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

EnTech Solutions partners with Metcalfe's Market to promote clean electric vehicle chargers
EnTech Solutions, Metcalfe’s Market, partner on electric vehicle charging for Earth Day
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds
Fair Food Festival returns to Dodge County Fairgrounds
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls...
Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton
Charlene Boom's stallion was led through the arena Friday for a special tribute.
Daughter gives special tribute to devoted Midwest Horse Fair participant