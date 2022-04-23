Advertisement

Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic during the first half of Game 3 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Friday, April 22, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Chicago Bulls 111-81 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series without the injured Khris Middleton. Giannis Antetokounmpo added 18 points, Bobby Portis had 18 points and 16 rebounds and the defending champion Bucks made it look easy coming off two shaky performances at home. Middleton is expected to miss the rest of the series after spraining his left knee in Wednesday night in a loss. Game 4 is Sunday in Chicago. Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 19 points.

