Community cleanup volunteers celebrate Earth Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Earth Day, local volunteers gathered today to clean up properties in Monona and Sun Prairie.

More than one hundred volunteers gathered at the San Damiano property in Monona.

Community members spent the afternoon collecting trash along the shoreline, picking up leaves and taking down weed trees.

The president of the board of San Damiano said the cleanup wouldn’t be possible without community support.

“There is so much community support for this. Not only for the volunteer days but for the long-term of conserving this property, so we’re super happy with it, better than expected, better than we thought and really happy for everybody that is able to enjoy the property and enjoy it not only today, but in the future,” Board of San Damiano President Andy Kitslaar said.

Kitslaar said the board hopes to begin hosting the cleanup days twice annually.

Hundreds of Sun Prairie residents also gathered this morning.

After meeting as a group at Sheehan Park, residents dispersed to 45 parks across the city.

Organizers said more than 200 volunteers participated in Sun Prairie’s cleanup this year.

This was the second year Sun Prairie Park Friends held the event.

