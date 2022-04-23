Daughter gives special tribute to devoted Midwest Horse Fair participant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While tens of thousands of people make their ways through the Midwest Horse Fair this weekend, one devoted participant is absent after she died in a crash earlier this month.

“Every year, our whole world stopped in April,” Crystal Kovacs said.

Her mother Charlene Boom planned to ride her stallion at the fair the way she did for more than 15 years, according to Kovacs.

But earlier this month, Boom died in a car crash. She was pulling out of her home in Prairie Du Chien and hit a semi truck, Kovacs said. She was 79 years old.

Boom’s family members took her place to keep tradition, leading her horse Red Buck Barcee through the arena for a special tribute.

Typically in a stallion review, the audience tunes in to an introduction of a horse’s accomplishments. The announcer, however, had another message to share.

“Dear Charlene,” the announcer said. He was reading a tribute written in Barcee’s perspective: “I am so honored that I am here today in Madison at the Midwest Horse Fair.”

Kovacs wrote the letter.

It continued, “From the time I was 2 years old until today, I carried you the best way that I knew on every trail and mountain we came to. I helped you lead the young horses and be a mentor. Heck, I even taught the grandchildren how to ride. I was so careful on those rides.”

Borrowing Barcee’s voice, Kovacs wrote, “It is my honor to carry my rider’s saddle and boots to the arena one last time.”

