EnTech Solutions, Metcalfe’s Market, partner on electric vehicle charging for Earth Day

By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday, clean energy company EnTech Solutions hosted an event at Hilldale to announce their new electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations which are now available for the the public to use at Metcalfe’s Market.

When the two solar-powered EV chargers are put to use, they can reduce overall EV emissions to nearly zero, according to EnTech Solutions.

While many EV chargers use fossil fuels to create electricity for electric vehicles, EnTech said that the main power grid displayed at Metcalfe’s runs almost entirely on solar power.

EnTech Solutions also has a smaller power grid called a microgrid, which is self-sufficient from the main grid. This grid can draw 18 kilowatts of power from solar panels. The extra energy is stored in batteries for later use when the sun isn’t out.

When there isn’t energy from the sun or extra energy stored in the batteries, EnTech said that there is a backup generator that supports the off-grid system using natural gas.

