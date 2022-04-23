Fair Food Festival returns to Dodge County Fairgrounds

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fair Association promises food, drink, music, and fun for all who wish to attend the Fair Food Festival this weekend in Beaver Dam.

The first day of the festival is Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the Dodge County Fair Association, this festival will mark the first of six planned events throughout the year. Future events fall on May 7, June 4, July 16, September 17, and October 1.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy a bounce house, a petting zoo, face painting, and a wide assortment of food.

The Dodge County Fair Association said that there will be several food vendors will be in attendance, including Ben’s Pretzels, Charlie’s, Flip’s Mini Donuts, Jakarta Café, Just Cheddar, Lizzie’s Lemonade, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Midway Sweets, Lily Belle’s Fine Dining and CW Concessions.

Food options include, cheese curds, pretzel kits. pizza puffs, pretzel bites, pulled pork mac & cheese, tacos, veggie spring rolls, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-and fried Oreos, and more.

Local band 26z will kick off the live music at 12:30 p.m. Afterwards, the 70s and 80s cover band Blue Suede Cadillacs will take the stage at 3:30 p.m.

Other acts include Andrew David, a solo acoustic artist, and Mother Bucket, a Madison group who plays pop and rock hits from the 60′s, 70′s, 90′s, and early 2000′s. Andrew David will preform from 2-3 p.m. and Madison Bucket will end the night by playing from 5-7 p.m.

The Dodge County Fair Association plans on holding the event rain or shine and said that both admission and parking is free.

