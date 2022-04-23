Advertisement

Fair Food Festival returns to Dodge County Fairgrounds

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds(Larry J Douma | Dodge County Fair Association)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Fair Association promises food, drink, music, and fun for all who wish to attend the Fair Food Festival this weekend in Beaver Dam.

The first day of the festival is Saturday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to the Dodge County Fair Association, this festival will mark the first of six planned events throughout the year. Future events fall on May 7, June 4, July 16, September 17, and October 1.

Festivalgoers will be able to enjoy a bounce house, a petting zoo, face painting, and a wide assortment of food.

The Dodge County Fair Association said that there will be several food vendors will be in attendance, including Ben’s Pretzels, Charlie’s, Flip’s Mini Donuts, Jakarta Café, Just Cheddar, Lizzie’s Lemonade, Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese, Midway Sweets, Lily Belle’s Fine Dining and CW Concessions.

Food options include, cheese curds, pretzel kits. pizza puffs, pretzel bites, pulled pork mac & cheese, tacos, veggie spring rolls, fruit smoothies, funnel cakes, elephant ears, deep-and fried Oreos, and more.

Local band 26z will kick off the live music at 12:30 p.m. Afterwards, the 70s and 80s cover band Blue Suede Cadillacs will take the stage at 3:30 p.m.

Other acts include Andrew David, a solo acoustic artist, and Mother Bucket, a Madison group who plays pop and rock hits from the 60′s, 70′s, 90′s, and early 2000′s. Andrew David will preform from 2-3 p.m. and Madison Bucket will end the night by playing from 5-7 p.m.

The Dodge County Fair Association plans on holding the event rain or shine and said that both admission and parking is free.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

EnTech Solutions partners with Metcalfe's Market to promote clean electric vehicle chargers
EnTech Solutions, Metcalfe’s Market, partner on electric vehicle charging for Earth Day
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls...
Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton
Charlene Boom's stallion was led through the arena Friday for a special tribute.
Daughter gives special tribute to devoted Midwest Horse Fair participant
Daughter pays tribute to 79-year-old horse fair participant
Daughter pays tribute to 79-year-old horse fair participant