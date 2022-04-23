Advertisement

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offers $25 adoption fees

The event will be held Monday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 10.
By Abriela Thiel
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is offering $25 adoption fees thanks to the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s #EmptyTheShelters national adoption event.

The event will be held Monday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 10.

Adoption fees will be $25 for most dogs six months and older, adult cats and kittens. BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor the difference.

“Shelters across the country are over capacity, and highly adoptable pets are at risk as we face one of the largest crises in recent years,” Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation Cathy Bissell said. “BISSELL Pet Foundation is calling on people to visit their community shelters during ‘Empty the Shelters’ to save a life through adoption. Without you, there is no tomorrow for these deserving pets.”

The special adoption price will only apply to pets at the main shelter location (222 S. Arch St., Janesville).

Additional fees such as city of Janesville licensing, cat carrier, leash and collar are not included, and adopters are still required to complete a standard adoption application.

More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through BISSELL’s reduced-fee adoption event since its start in 2016.

