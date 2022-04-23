Advertisement

Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Wisconsin man is charged with recently hiding the corpse of a man he was convicted of killing in the early 1980s.

John Andrews, 82, of Chilton, was arrested Friday and booked into jail. Andrews pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle in the death of 67-year-old Starkie Swenson, who went missing in 1983. Swenson’s body was found last September by two people hiking in High Cliff State Park.

Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle and that Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews was sentenced to two years in prison.

The statute of limitations for hiding a corpse in Wisconsin is six years. Prosecutors say the offense occurred between June 7, 2021, and Sept. 28, 2021.

Investigators begin questioning Andrews about the location of Swenson’s remains on June 7, while anthropology students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh unsuccessfully assisted in a search for the remains near Omro, about 30 miles away from where the body was found.

Andrews admitted to seeing photos of Swenson but told investigators he never spoke to nor saw Swenson in person and didn’t know Swenson’s whereabouts.

Andrews faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 6.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Andrews.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Video game workers at Call of Duty maker OK’d for union vote
Ila wonders if her stuffed toy Bucky would fit in the sousaphone’s bell of Josh Richlen, drum...
2 ½ year-old Madison girl’s UW Marching Band wish comes true
EnTech Solutions partners with Metcalfe's Market to promote clean electric vehicle chargers
EnTech Solutions, Metcalfe’s Market, partner on electric vehicle charging for Earth Day
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds
Fair Food Festival returns to Dodge County Fairgrounds