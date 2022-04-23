Advertisement

MATC hosts annual spring Pow Wow following two year hiatus

Pow Wow returns to Madison College
Pow Wow returns to Madison College(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in two years, the Madison College community gathered at the Redsten Gym at the Truax Campus Saturday afternoon for the college’s annual spring Pow Wow.

Several MATC student organizations collaborate each year to hold the event, event coordinator Nicole Soulier said, however; the event was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Soulier said the main purpose of the event is to commemorate MATC students and their accomplishments.

“The whole point today is that we’re celebrating our students. We’re celebrating their achievements in education and their communities and in their culture,” she said. “We have students who have worked very hard this semester in whatever their goals were whether that was to graduate, whether that was to just take a course, or get some additional skills or training, we want to celebrate those accomplishments for our students.”

In addition to the 1 o’clock Pow Wow, the event featured products made by Native American artisans and vendors, educational booths, and raffles.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

UW Health East Madison Hospital
UW Health joins national Better Climate Challenge, starts new sustainability initiatives
The event will be held Monday, May 2 through Tuesday, May 10.
Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin offers $25 adoption fees
Video game workers at Call of Duty maker OK’d for union vote
Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse