MATC hosts annual spring Pow Wow following two year hiatus

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time in two years, the Madison College community gathered at the Redsten Gym at the Truax Campus Saturday afternoon for the college’s annual spring Pow Wow.

Several MATC student organizations collaborate each year to hold the event, event coordinator Nicole Soulier said, however; the event was postponed twice due to the pandemic.

Soulier said the main purpose of the event is to commemorate MATC students and their accomplishments.

“The whole point today is that we’re celebrating our students. We’re celebrating their achievements in education and their communities and in their culture,” she said. “We have students who have worked very hard this semester in whatever their goals were whether that was to graduate, whether that was to just take a course, or get some additional skills or training, we want to celebrate those accomplishments for our students.”

In addition to the 1 o’clock Pow Wow, the event featured products made by Native American artisans and vendors, educational booths, and raffles.

