Midwest Horse Fair returns to Madison this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Horse lovers gathered at the Alliant Energy Center Friday for day one of the Midwest Horse Fair, which returned for the first time since 2019.

The fair is taking place this weekend, April 22-24, with gates opening at 7 a.m. each day, according to Midwest Horse Fair. Almost 500 vendors will be in attendance, and over 300 events will take place throughout the weekend.

Executive Director of the fair, Megan Hanuszczak, said the event caters to everyone from skilled competitors to those simply curious about horses.

“We cater to all kinds, whether you’re into horses, you’re experienced or novice or you’ve never been around horses, there is something for everyone at every level,” Hanuszczak said.

The Top Hand Showdown Competition will occur on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Horses and their handlers will display their cowboy skills: speed, accuracy, roping, and precision, and compete for a $5,000 cash prize. The Ladies Breakaway Roping Competition, which will feature quick-footed horses with high-powered breaks, will take place after.

Equine experts and world-class trainers will lead around 300 clinics, seminars, and educational events throughout the weekend, Midwest Horse Fair said. The Entertainment Stage will host live musical acts from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 3-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Admission to the fair is $20 at the gate for a one-day pass, or $45 at the gate for a three-day pass. Free parking is included with admission, which is free for children ages 7 and under.

“We know our horse-loving community is excited to return to the live entertainment, demonstrations, learning opportunities and other experiences they’ve been missing the last couple years,” Hanuszczak said.

