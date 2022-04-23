Three grass fires set Hwy 151 ablaze

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three separate fires ran along the grass on Hwy 151 at three different mile markers in Colombia County.

Colombia County dispatch confirmed that emergency personnel arrived on scene at approximately 3:44 p.m. after receiving a call about the incident around 3:31 p.m.

Columbus Fire Department, Fall River Fire Department, Lifestar EMS, Watertown Fire Department and Doylestown Fire all responded to the scene.

It unknown as of now how the fires started and what they may have damaged. Colombia County dispatch confirmed there weren’t any road closures and said the situation is currently under control.

