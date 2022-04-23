Advertisement

Video game workers at Call of Duty maker OK’d for union vote

(Source: EVG Culture/Pexels/Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A small group of Wisconsin-based video game workers can vote to form what could be the first union at a major U.S. video game publisher, a labor board official ruled.

A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board on Friday ordered a May election for quality assurance workers at Activision Blizzard’s Raven Software, which develops the popular Call of Duty game franchise.

The unionization campaign by 21 employees at Raven’s office in Middleton, Wisconsin, has been part of a broader internal shakeup at Activision Blizzard, a Santa Monica, California-based gaming giant with roughly 10,000 employees worldwide.

The company has come under fire from the government and some shareholders, and it recently settled a federal civil rights lawsuit over allegations that management ignored sexual harassment and workplace discrimination against female employees.

Microsoft in January announced its plans to buy the company for nearly $69 billion and has said it wouldn’t interfere in unionization decisions.

Friday’s decision by Jennifer Hadsall, a regional NLRB director in Minneapolis, rejected Activision’s push to have the election encompass a wider category of Raven workers — which could have diluted the unionizing group’s vote.

Activision Blizzard earlier in April said it would be converting nearly 1,100 part-time quality assurance jobs into full-time workers and raising their hourly wages to at least $20.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Man convicted in 1983 killing charged with hiding the corpse
Ila wonders if her stuffed toy Bucky would fit in the sousaphone’s bell of Josh Richlen, drum...
2 ½ year-old Madison girl’s UW Marching Band wish comes true
EnTech Solutions partners with Metcalfe's Market to promote clean electric vehicle chargers
EnTech Solutions, Metcalfe’s Market, partner on electric vehicle charging for Earth Day
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade Food Stand at Dodge County Fairgrounds
Fair Food Festival returns to Dodge County Fairgrounds