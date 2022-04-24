Advertisement

Adames steals home in Brewers’ 5-3 win over Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a run-scoring single off Philadelphia Phillies starting...
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a run-scoring single off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames stole home, Hunter Renfroe homered, and Adrian Houser tossed six solid innings to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Brewers tied the game 3-3 in the fifth inning on RBI singles by Jace Peterson, Adames and Christian Yelich. Adames stole home for a 4-3 lead. Renfroe added a solo shot. Phillies ace Zack Wheeler lost his third straight start. He allowed four runs over five innings.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Art Bonomie
Madison West HS football coaches quit as questions swirl around head coach contract renewal
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Mark Chambers
Letter lists reasons for Richland Center teacher’s controversial dismissal
Kindergarten student brings tequila mix to class in Michigan, shares it with 4 others at snack...
Kindergartner brings tequila to school, shares with classmates
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Man dies of injuries received while working at DeForest construction site

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) battles for a rebound against Chicago Bulls...
Bucks rout Bulls 111-81, take 2-1 lead without Middleton
The UW Madison community is heartbroken by the unexpected passing of Sarah Shulze, on...
UW-Madison mourns loss of Women’s Track and Field athlete
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton drives if traffic during the first half of an NBA basketball...
Middleton hopes to return in 2 weeks from sprained knee
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton tries to get past Chicago Bulls' Patrick Williams during the...
Bucks’ Middleton out at least 2 weeks with knee injury