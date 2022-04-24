Advertisement

Allen scores 27, Bucks beat Bulls 119-95 to take 3-1 lead

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon...
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, right, looks to pass against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter during the first half of Game 4 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Grayson Allen set playoff career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 119-95 to take a 3-1 lead in their first-round series. The Bucks made it look easy again after beating the Bulls by 30 and handing them the most lopsided home playoff loss in franchise history. The defending NBA champions led by 22 early in the third quarter and steadied themselves after a push by Chicago. They’ll try to wrap up the series in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points and 13 assists.

