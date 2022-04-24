Badger softball snaps Nebraska’s 18-game win streak

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin softball team took two from No. 25 Nebraska on Saturday, handing the Huskers their first Big Ten Conference losses of the season, and snapping their 18-game win streak. Badgers won game one 3-2, and game two 5-2.

“I think streaks are meant to be broken and if it was going to be someone it was going to be us,” Head Softball Coach Yvette Healy said. “I’m really proud of our defense coming out and shutting it down and getting it done on offense as well.”

Maddie Schwartz was earned the start for both games, giving up four runs through 14 innings and two strikeouts. Schwartz improved to 20-5 in the circle for UW this season and is one of five pitchers in program history to record 20 wins in a season.

“Maddie Schwartz, as a senior, she is just such a workhorse,” Healy said. “She is busting it out there. She wants the ball. She is just in control. Honestly, I just thought she just kept looking better. She was just exciting to watch and in the last inning to put up a zero like that... what a big deal.”

Peyton Bannon led the way for the bats with two RBI on the day, and the Badgers combined for eight runs on 11 hits between the two games.

The Badgers are now 10-4 in conference play, and round out their series with Nebraska tomorrow at 1 pm.

